Gov't went to the IMF to continue development because Ghana is not 'broke' — Minister

He made this known when he addressed the Muslims at the Central mosque in Koforidua during the celebration of this year's Eid-ul- Adha.

The Minister noted that Ghana is not broke as being festered for political gain by some Ghanaians especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Acheampong said "During the COVID pandemic, the President said we know how to bring back the economy but not the dead. So it is the same path of economic restoration that we are on now. I know many people think Ghana is broke reason we are going to IMF. No! That is not the case.

"Fund to run the country is available but going to IMF for more funds to enable government continues its programs and developmental projects. So it doesn't mean Ghana is broke."

"This is not the first time Ghana is going to IMF. For the sake of politics, people will say the government has mismanaged the economy but that is not the case."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that all countries around the world are working to return themselves to a state of normalcy following the devastating impact of the pandemic of COVID-19, whose effects have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said "Economies have been plunged into recessions, businesses have collapsed, and lives and livelihoods have been disrupted. Food and fuel prices have escalated dramatically, as global and domestic inflationary pressures mount. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, the world will make up for a lost time."

He was confident that the "determination, hard work, unity and the proverbial Ghanaian sense of enterprise, we will make it, we will succeed. Indeed, this too shall pass."

He added: "What these trends of events have taught all of us is that we also have to strengthen and deepen our ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship with each other.