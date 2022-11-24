RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that their will be a freeze in government employment from next year.

Ken-Ofori-Atta
Ken-Ofori-Atta

According to him there will be an embargo placed into recruiting for the civil and public services from January, 2023.

Recommended articles

This, he said, at the ongoing budget presentation at Parliament House in Accra.

“[There'll be] a hiring freeze for civil and public servants [from January 2023]. A reduction of expenditure on appointments, including salary freezes, together with suspension of certain allowances like housing, utilities & clothing.”

Additionally, the Minister announced that VAT will be increased by 2.5%.

The standard VAT rate is 12.5%, except for supplies of a wholesaler or retailer of goods, which are taxed at a total flat rate of 3%.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta has revealed that the government will reduce the controversial and burdensome Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) from the current 1.5% to 1% and also reduce the threshold from GHC 100 per transaction.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

According to him, the move is one of the various initiatives the government intends to roll out to turn the economy around and lessen the severe economic hardship that Ghanaians are currently going through.

At least GH₵6.9 billion was expected to be raised from the tax that many analysts have described as regressive, but the figure had to be revised to about GH₵4.9 billion following the delay in the passage of the e-levy bill. Having missed the GH₵1.46 billion target for the first half of the year, the government had to revise the tax measure downwards, again, to GH₵611 million.

Also, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that three hundred and twenty-eight million cedis (GH¢328m) have been realized so far from the e-levy.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bogoso Accident

W/R: One person confirmed dead in Bogoso accident

Ken Ofori-Atta

‘I’m truly sorry’ – Ofori-Atta apologises to Ghanaians for severe hardship

Military-Officer-aiming-his-gun-488x424

Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

President Nana Akufo Addo

There shall be restoration soon - Nana Akufo Addo