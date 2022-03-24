Govt will never scrap Free SHS - Finance Minister

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on measures government has taken to soften the current economic crisis, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Free SHS policy is at the core of priorities by the government.

”President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS.”

”We see education as the best enabler for sustainable economic growth and transformation and will do more to improve on it for it to serve more and better for our children”’ he added.

The Minister also said government will reduce fuel prices by 1.6%.

Addressing the country on measures being taken to curb the economic challenges, Ofori-Atta said, this is expected to be implemented for the next three months.

“To mitigate the impact of the rising price of petroleum products at the pump, for the next three months, government has decided to reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from April 1.”