Gov't would have fixed more roads if Ghanaians had supported E-levy — Amoako-Atta

He made this known when he addressed Parliament's Government Assurances Committee members on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

He stated that the E-levy has not raked in the expected revenue for the government to use.

He said "One of the key areas of the E-Levy was the road sector. So if it had been, for instance, supported it could have helped."

Amoako-Atta disclosed to the Committee members that the Finance Ministry had not released all the amounts to the Roads Ministry to fix more roads.

Data from the Finance Ministry showed a significant shortfall in revenue from the tax.

The government has not met its target of raising some GH¢4.5 billion from the E-levy.