According to him, the country's precarious financial situation has affected some of the road ministry's infrastructure projects.
Gov't would have fixed more roads if Ghanaians had supported E-levy — Amoako-Atta
The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has disclosed that if Ghanaians had supported the E-Levy, the government would have fixed more roads in the country.
He made this known when he addressed Parliament's Government Assurances Committee members on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
He stated that the E-levy has not raked in the expected revenue for the government to use.
He said "One of the key areas of the E-Levy was the road sector. So if it had been, for instance, supported it could have helped."
Amoako-Atta disclosed to the Committee members that the Finance Ministry had not released all the amounts to the Roads Ministry to fix more roads.
Data from the Finance Ministry showed a significant shortfall in revenue from the tax.
The government has not met its target of raising some GH¢4.5 billion from the E-levy.
The government commenced the implementation of the levy on May 1, 2022, after its announcement in the 2022 budget.
