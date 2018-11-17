Pulse.com.gh logo
'Gov't yet to determine "seed money" for national cathedral'

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has the "seed money" for the construction of the national cathedral is yet to be determined.

Speaking Saturday on a wide range of economic issues on Joy FM's news Newsfile, Mr Ofori-Atta said there has been a 'shift in government policy' regarding its contribution to the construction of the cathedral.

READ MORE: 2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta

He said government's "seed money" to the building of the controversial cathedral will be made known in parliament.

It will be recalled that the Akufo-Addo administration had earlier said  it will not make any direct financial contributions.

The government has often insisted that it is only facilitating and providing the land for the project.

The minister first disclosed government's intention to provide seed money for the construction of the cathedral on Thursday while presenting the 2019 budget.

“Mr. Speaker, on March 6, 2017 – the 60th year of our independence – the President cut the sod for the construction of a National Christian Cathedral for the country that will provide the space for national events of a religious nature.  A National monument, the Cathedral will house impressive chapels and baptistery, 5000-seat main auditorium, expandable to 15000 people for national events and celebrations.”

“It will include among others, a grand central hall, a music school, and will house Africa’s first-ever Bible Museum and documentation centre, The National Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians; bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country; and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists. Mr Speaker, the state is facilitating this process by providing the land, the Secretariat, and seed money for the preparatory phase,” he said.

READ MORE: Supreme Court adjourns Kabila's National Cathedral petition

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has described the cathedral project as a priority among priorities.

“People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We’ll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that’s what we have started,” the President said in London in October

