GPRTU to announce new transport fares on Monday

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will do on Monday, October 24, 2022, announce new fares for public transport.

This according to the union has been necessitated by the continuous hiking of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Currently, Diesel and Petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say it’s eroding their profit.

A meeting between the GPRTU and Transport Ministry on the fare adjustment ended in a stalemate.

The Industrial Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro speaking on Citi TV said the union can do little to salvage the situation.

“Normally, if we are able to conclude, we will come out on Monday with a percentage of increment. We will give the passengers a few days to adjust themselves to the new prices.”

“We’ve been very considerate. This would have been the third or fourth adjustment from May. We are all in this country and have seen frequent increments in fuel prices. But we have sacrificed to contain it. But we can no longer bear the cost.”

He further admonished passengers to bear with the GPRTU in order to keep their business running.

