GRA reacts to alleged smuggling at borders of Ghana

Reacting to the news, the GRA said its taskforce works together with officers stationed at various frontier stations to ensure that goods entering the country have passed through custom controls for payment of duties.

In a statement, the GRA has said that the institution is committed to working diligently with integrity.

“GRA is fully committed to ensuring that all staff work with integrity and has therefore commenced investigations into officers identified in the video production, and any officer found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly”,

The GRA has assured that it will tackle the issue of smuggling and tax evasion head-on.

In the interim, GRA says it has instituted an Informant Award Scheme to reward persons volunteering information leading to the recovery of tax.

Those with such confidential information are being encouraged to call GRA on 0800-900-110 and “we assure them that the information will be treated with utmost confidentiality”.

If the information leads to the recovery of taxes, the informant will receive cash amounts in line with the informant's policy.