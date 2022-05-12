'Grand robbery' Agyapa deal being cooked must be resisted — Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil said the government wrecked the country and "wants to steal our God-given resources."

In a Facebook post, he said "The grand robbery called Agyapa is still being cooked.

"Every Bandit will be resisted!!

"You wreck our nation and now want to steal our God-given resources.

"What kind of people are you??"

His reactions come after the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) intends to list Agyapa on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges (GSE).

MIIF said it is redesigning its strategy for listing its wholly-owned subsidiary Agyapa Royalties on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange after being named the best financial institution in the mining sector by the French-based publication Forbes Monaco.

Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said there is a possible return of the controversial Agyapa mineral royalties deal to Parliament.

The deal received public condemnation and the government later suspended it which led to Martin Amidu stepping down as the Special Prosecutor citing interference in his corruption risk assessment of the deal by the President.

"Mr. Speaker, let me, at this point, assure the House that, in the course of this session of Parliament, Government will come back to engage the House on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction," he said when he delivered the State of the Nation Address to Ghanaians in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Agyapa Royalties deal not abandoned

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the Agyapa Royalties deal has not been abandoned.

He stated that he still has in his mind the agreement because he believes it is best for the country.

Addressing the press in Accra on Thursday, May 12, 2022, he said "My firm philosophical belief really is that the capital markets are meant for something that will lead us to equity resources and we are not leveraging on it. Therefore, it is not the question of whether monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good.

"It is good because that is how you raise the resources. The question is the process of doing that. If you have a problem with the process just articulate it, let's cure it but let us not drop something that will be good for us that will reduce our debt exposure. So those are two very different questions. How best to do it as opposed to, don’t do it. My mind is still there, I know the president has mentioned something about that going through the AG, and Parliament to do that."