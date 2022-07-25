RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Greater Accra leads Monkeypox infections after recording 6 new cases

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of Monkeypox infections in the country.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox

According to the health authority, the current caseload stands at 34 with cases recorded in six Regions.

Recommended articles

It said the cases have been identified in Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West, Ashanti, and Greater Accra Regions.

The ages of cases recorded so far in the country are from nine months to 45 years.

The highest number of cases has been recorded among men.

No deaths have so far been recorded.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox ece-auto-gen

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service speaking to the press said District Rapid Response Teams and Case Management Teams have undertaken orientation on Monkeypox Outbreak Response Measures.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It typically presents clinically with fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa and occasionally exported to other regions.

WHO said vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme provide protection against monkeypox, and one newly-developed vaccine had been approved for the prevention of monkeypox.

It said that the virus could be contained with the right response in countries outside of Africa where it is not usually detected.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills

Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

Angry Suame youth

200 to 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists — Security analyst

Terrorists

GES reviewing Free SHS to determine how much parents should pay – Opoku Amankwah

Free SHS