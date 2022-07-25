Greater Accra leads Monkeypox infections after recording 6 new cases

It said the cases have been identified in Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West, Ashanti, and Greater Accra Regions.

The ages of cases recorded so far in the country are from nine months to 45 years.

The highest number of cases has been recorded among men.

No deaths have so far been recorded.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service speaking to the press said District Rapid Response Teams and Case Management Teams have undertaken orientation on Monkeypox Outbreak Response Measures.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It typically presents clinically with fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa and occasionally exported to other regions.

WHO said vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme provide protection against monkeypox, and one newly-developed vaccine had been approved for the prevention of monkeypox.