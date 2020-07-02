The number of cases recorded in the Greater Accra Region has crossed over 10,000 and the death toll has also increased by 5, bringing the total death toll to 177.

Figures released by the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, said the number of active cases now stands at 4,467.

The Greater Accra Region still leads the chart with 10,087 cases.

The Ashanti and Western Regions followed with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 10,087

Ashanti Region – 3,676

Western Region – 1,556

Central Region – 973

Eastern Region – 668

Volta Region – 346

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 102

Bono East Region – 89

Savannah Region – 42

Upper West Region – 40

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 6