The number of cases recorded in the Greater Accra Region has crossed over 10,000 and the death toll has also increased by 5, bringing the total death toll to 177.
Figures released by the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, said the number of active cases now stands at 4,467.
The Greater Accra Region still leads the chart with 10,087 cases.
The Ashanti and Western Regions followed with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 10,087
Ashanti Region – 3,676
Western Region – 1,556
Central Region – 973
Eastern Region – 668
Volta Region – 346
Upper East Region – 274
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 102
Bono East Region – 89
Savannah Region – 42
Upper West Region – 40
Bono Region – 18
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 6