Greedy and silly braggart — Nana Aba-Anamoah slams Charles Adu Boahen

In a series of Facebook post, the journalist described the minister as having been given out by his greed and dishonesty adding that "Charles Adu Boahen should have stepped aside by now."

She said "And he shouldn’t dare take the path of entrapment.

"Greed, dishonesty, silly bragging, sensational childishness, and lies got the best of you."

She added: "A childish braggart. That one.

"They flash dollars at you then you start yobbing plenty. That’s what greed does to you."

In the Anas exposé, Charles Adu Boahen alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only $200,000 and also support their investment.

"You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that's fine. He's not really, he's not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.