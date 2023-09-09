GRIDCo apologizes for nationwide blackout, blames it on system disruption

GRIDCo expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused by the disturbance and expressed gratitude for the patience of its customers as they worked diligently to restore power to all affected areas.

Explaining that efforts to restore power commenced promptly, with three-quarters of customers regaining electricity supply by 8 PM

In a statement the power suppliers said, "The Ghana Grid Company Ltd., (GRIDCo), the 'Operator' of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), informs the public that a system disturbance occurred at 19:03 GMT, affecting parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restoration commenced immediately, and three-quarters of customers received supply as of 21:00 GMT. Power restoration efforts continue as generation is restored.

GRIDCo apologizes for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience as we continue to restore power to all affected customers."

In June the Chamber of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had threatened to cut off power supply to Ghanaians due to the significant debt owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, in August, ECG fulfilled its commitment by settling its debts with all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for the months of June and July.