The incident occurred on Monday, March 25 2019, when suspected thieves vandalised the tower and removed the bolts and nuts supporting it before using a hacksaw blade to cut the base of the tower, causing it to collapse on a second tower that is paired with it in a parallel line.

According to reports, in the wake of the fatal transmission line tower which collapsed in Tema, the country lost about 180 megawatts of power generation.

The situation saw parts of Dansoman, Kasoa, Swan Lake, and other parts of Accra being plunged into darkness at about 1:30am.

The Director of Systems Operations at Gridco said officials have isolated the power from the damaged lines so as to ensure distribution is not affected.