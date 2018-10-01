Pulse.com.gh logo
Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception


Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception

The wife, Janatil Firdaws Yakubu, who was riding with him sustained serious injuries and reports indicate that she is in a coma at a hospital in Accra.

Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception

Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception

It was all tears and sorrow at Madina, a suburb of Accra, as a young man met his untimely death in fatal accident en route to his wedding reception.

The groom, Disu Kamaru died on the spot as the car he was driving to his reception crashed on the Adenta-Madina highway yesterday.

The wife, Janatil Firdaws Yakubu, who was riding with him sustained serious injuries and reports indicate that she is in a coma at a hospital in Accra.

Sources said the newlyweds were on their way to the Africana Guest House near the Atomic Roundabout for their party, when another vehicle crashed into theirs at Madina, Accra.

This happened shortly after Islamic Clerics had performed the necessary rights somewhere in Adentan, to officially pronounce them “husband and wife”.

The late groom Kamal and his bride

The late groom Kamal and his bride

 

According to eye witnesses, the reception ground turned into an arena of mourning. The misfortune they say, is unheard of.

Kamaru Disu, was a former student of St. John’s Grammar School,  and he was the Dining Hall Prefect for 2004/2005 Academic year. He was popularly known as Kamal.

