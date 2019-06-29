Initial reports suggested they were being held for allegedly commissioning cyber attacks on competitors, including spying.

“GWJN condemns in no uncertain terms, the crude method adopted by security operatives to deal with journalists in a so-called fledging democracy. We understand their equipment and gadgets were also taken over by the said security operatives,” the group said in a statement.

It added: “stop [to] violence against journalism and journalists by the security agencies and ensure a safe working environment for journalists and freedom of speech in the country.”

“We also call on the government, the National Media Commission (NMC), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Civil Societies to take these outrageous violations seriously. We reiterate our call to all parties involved to enforce the constitutional rights of journalists in this country to end the unnecessary attacks,” the group added.

On Thursday, operatives of National Security raided the offices of the online portal following an opinion piece published about the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah and NPP MP Afenyo-Markin.

Laptops belonging to the online media outfit were also seized in the course of the raid.