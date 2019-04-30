A group known as the Coalition of La Associations (COLA) has risen against government’s decision to put up a statue of Late Major Maxwell Mahama on the land of La.

According to the group, the statue of the slain soldier should rather be mounted in his hometown or at Denkyira Obuasi, where he was killed.

They have, therefore, given President Akufo-Addo a one-week ultimatum to order the Ghana Armed Forces to pull down the statue.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Coalition threatened to besiege the Jubilee House if their concerns are not heeded to.

“Why La? Why not the place he died or his own hometown but they dump it on us because La is a dustbin…We are telling him [the President] we don’t like this and that we expect him to act,” President for COLA, Oscar Nii Odoi Glover fumed.

“He has told the whole country that he is a listening president, so he has to listen to us. Perhaps in a week’s time, we should expect to hear something. We expect to see something,” he added, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

The late Major Mahama died two years ago after being lynched by the people of Denkyira Obuasi, now New Denkyira, on suspicion of being an armed robber.

The death of the soldier marked a dark day for the country, with many Ghanaians condemning the act of mob justice.

The slain soldier was subsequently given a state burial, with President Akufo-Addo setting up a fund to cater for his wife and two children.