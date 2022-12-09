ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GSS Survey: 75% Ghanaians think corruption has increased in the country

Evans Annang

A new survey by the 2021 Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey (GIPSS) released by the Ghana Statistical Service has many people lamenting about corruption.

Corruption
Corruption

According to majority of the respondents, corruption has increased exponentially in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The report also revealed that about half of the people surveyed representing 52.6 percent think corruption increased due to COVID-19.

“Three in every four, representing 75.0 percent of adults think corruption increased in Ghana in the two years preceding the survey with about half, representing 52.6 percent thinking corruption increased due to COVID-19.”

“The most frequently selected strategies for fighting corruption are improving living standards (45.1% of adults), improving the access to basic services for all (41.2% of adults), and introducing an anonymous reporting system against corruption (35.9% of adults).

“Less than half (46.5%) of adults in Ghana are aware of the major anti-corruption agencies i.e. Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Organised Crime Office (EOCO).”

The findings add that 69.9% of Ghanaians, representing seven in every ten adults have more confidence in the religious and traditional justice system than the formal one.

“Seven in every 10 (69.9%) adults hold the view that the religious and traditional leaders’ system effectively protects the rights of every citizen, a figure that is 10.8 percentage points higher than those who agree that the formal justice system effectively protects the rights of every citizen (59.1%),” a statement from the GSS announced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The findings also indicate that one in every three adults (32.6%) report that they do not feel safe walking around in their neighbourhood at night.

These findings were released as part of International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) which is commemorated annually on 9th December.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Road tolls

Ghanaians will no longer be paying GH¢1 and 50p as road tolls in 2023 — Roads Minister

Okorase murder

E/R: Police nab man, 22, for beheading grandfather and stepmother at Okorase

Nursing students

Trade nurses for cash with the UK: Ghana to earn £1,000 per nurse