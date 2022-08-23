GTV broadcasting lotto draw didn't give us value for money — NLA tells KKD

KKD speaking on Onua TV questioned why United Television (UTV) was the TV station now broadcasting lotto draws.

But the management of NLA in a statement dispelled the rumors and clarified the incident that occurred which resulted in the termination of contracts with GTV.

The management said there had been a complaint from the authorities that services offered by GTV were not cost-effective for the NLA, which prompted an invitation to the GBC management for a meeting to discuss the NLA's issues.

However, despite numerous invites, their executives never showed up for any meetings.

Due to this, NLA terminated the contract.

Since the NLA was looking to expand its reach, it went ahead and hired another Ghanaian-owned television station with the desired level of national coverage and audience.

"NLA, therefore, decided to terminate the contract in accordance with the provisions of Clause 15.0,11.1a of the Contract between GBC and NLA which enjoins any of the parties with the right of termination," it added.

It indicated that "It is instructive to note that since NLA’s official letter to terminate its contract with GTV in August 2021, (effective November 30, 2021) GTV did not respond to the letter nor take any steps to engage NLA, an indication that the latter may not be interested in the subject matter.