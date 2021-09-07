Facebook users have been making a mockery of the coup by posting pictures of how Alpha Condé was held captive.
Social media users launch new challenge to mock Guinea coup d'état
Following the coup d'état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday, September 5, 2021, where President Alpha Condé is being held captive by rebelling soldiers, social media users have sparked a new trend of the coup.
The distraught-looking Condé is seen seated on a sofa while surrounded by soldiers.
He was asked by soldiers from a unit of elite special forces to confirm he is unharmed but he did not answer.
83-year-old Conde has been in power since 2010. He changed the country's constitution to win a third term in office.
Below are pictures of how social media users mocked Alpha Condé.
