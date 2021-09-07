RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Social media users launch new challenge to mock Guinea coup d'état

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Following the coup d'état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday, September 5, 2021, where President Alpha Condé is being held captive by rebelling soldiers, social media users have sparked a new trend of the coup.

Alpha Condé
Alpha Condé

Facebook users have been making a mockery of the coup by posting pictures of how Alpha Condé was held captive.

The distraught-looking Condé is seen seated on a sofa while surrounded by soldiers.

He was asked by soldiers from a unit of elite special forces to confirm he is unharmed but he did not answer.

83-year-old Conde has been in power since 2010. He changed the country's constitution to win a third term in office.

Below are pictures of how social media users mocked Alpha Condé.

Alpha Condé challenge
Alpha Condé challenge Pulse Ghana
Alpha Condé challenge
Alpha Condé challenge Pulse Ghana
Alpha Condé challenge
Alpha Condé challenge Pulse Ghana
Conde challenge
Conde challenge Pulse Ghana
Conde challenge
Conde challenge Pulse Ghana
Conde challenge
Conde challenge Pulse Ghana
Conde challenge
Conde challenge Pulse Ghana

