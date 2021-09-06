Guinea Coup: Return the country to constitutional rule – ECOWAS directs military

In a statement signed by President Akufo-Addo who is also the Chair of the bloc, ECOWAS asked for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé as well as others arrested.

“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea. ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021. ECOWAS demands respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS also demands a return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions.”

“ECOWAS reaffirms its objection to any unconstitutional political change. We ask the Guinean defense and security forces to remain in a constitutional posture, and express our solidarity with the Guinean people and their government, “it added.

Videos circulating online showed Guinea's President Alpha Condé being held captive by rebelling soldiers who have declared his government dissolved.

In one of the videos, the distraught-looking Condé is seen seated on a sofa while surrounded by soldiers. He was asked by soldiers from a unit of elite special forces to confirm he is unharmed but he did not answer.

Guinea's President Alpha Condé arrested by soldiers who staged a coup d'état(video) Pulse Ghana

According to a report by Reuters, the soldiers said that all land and air borders have been closed and the government dissolved.