The items, a consignment of assorted medical consumables, are meant to improve the level and quality of care given to women and children at the Central Region’s biggest and busiest medical facility.

The Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia is a philanthropic and community service organization with focus on giving back to needy local communities in Ghana by helping to improve the lives of women and children through donations of medical equipment and supplies to support maternity healthcare.

Since its formation in 2007, GWAG has supported several public sector hospitals across Ghana and follows the modus operandi of conducting elaborate reconnaissance among health delivery facilities to establish the extent and type of need before proceeding to make its donations.

The donation to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) included disposable ear plugs, cardiac health dressing kits, simplex dressing kits, digital tens units for symptomatic pain relief, multi position upper body warming blanket and examination gloves.

The hospital also received melgisorb plus dressing kits, petroleum jelly, spike port adapter, sterile gauze pack, assorted surgical dressing kits, hearing aids, littman stethoscopes, colostomy bags, 50cc normal saline, abdominal pads, gastrogratin contrast solution and wound plasters.

The consignment included infusion-giving sets, personal protective kits for body fluids, suction bottles and tubes, infustat disposable pressure infusers, wound wash solutions, tracheostomy care kits. Vital signs monitor, obstetric vacuum delivery kits, surgical drape, caesarean session pack and Laminectomy packs.

The items were handed over to CCTH authorities in Accra by Mrs. Nayram Kyei-Mensah and Pearl Mawuena Agaglo, representatives of GWAG in Ghana.

Re-echoing concerns conveyed in a special message from the President of GWAG, Mrs. Adiza Harruna just before the presentation, Mrs. Kyei-Mensah expressed the organisation’s relief with the fact that the supplies were being deployed to a facility where they are most needed and where they would be utilized for the benefit of the less fortunate.

Mrs Kyei-Mensah hoped that the items would match the growing needs of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and help in delivering effective maternal and neonatal care to the people of the communities within its catchment zone.

She appealed to benevolent organisations to emulate GWAG’s gesture to help reduce maternal mortality, stressing that effective charity does not necessarily require huge sums of money and that the fundamental thing about benevolence is to ‘share the little you have to help save a life….Kitiwaa biara nswa!’.

Mrs Kyei-Mensah appealed to government to introduce measures to reduce the rather cumbersome bureaucratic processes which charities go through to clear medical equipment, as some of the medical supplies expire when kept at the port for too long.

Mr. Frederick Mensah-Acheampong, Director of Administration at the CCTH thanked GWAG on behalf of the Hospital Board, Management and patients of the facility.

Mr. Mensah-Acheampong said the transition from a regional hospital to fully-fledged teaching hospital has come with a lot of capacity challenges and therefore the hospital welcomes the support of benefactors such as the Ghanaian Women's Association of Georgia, USA at all times.

He appealed for closer collaboration and support from the GWAG, especially in the area of maternal and child health promising that the hospital will use the supplies for the purpose for which the donation was made.

Mr. Mensah-Acheampong joined Mrs Kyei-Mensah to expressed gratitude to the Accra Airport City Rotary Club for their support and partnership with GWAG over the years.