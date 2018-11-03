Pulse.com.gh logo
Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendi

In a twist of events, Gifty with whom Gyan has three children, has hired top attorney Yuni Kulendi to represent her in the case.

Asamoah Gyan's lawyer of many years, Kissi Agyebeng, has allegedly refused to represent him in his bid to 'annul' his marriage with his wife Gifty.

Mr Agyebeng, who is also the lawyer of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, will be recalled represented the Ghanaian striker in his alleged sodomy of Sarah Kwablah against Maurice Ampaw.

READ MORE: Did gov't misrepresent facts to FIFA to secure Nyantakyi's ban?

He also represented Gyan's elder brother, Baffour, when he allegedly assaulted Daniel Kenu, a Graphic reporter in Kumasi.

The latest development comes after the Black Stars captain's new lawyer, Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah, issued a statement clarifying that Gyan is not seeking a divorce at the High Court but an annulment of the marriage.

It was earlier reported Gyan has filed for divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

The reports further explains that Gyan, father of three has denied fathering his three children and has therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of the three children to ascertain the truth.

It is understood that Asamoah Gyan grew cold towards Gifty lately after a business woman by name Nina Atala came into the Black Stars skipper’s life.

READ MORE: Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife to

His wife, Gifty, is reported to have said she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

