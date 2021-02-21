According to him, these lotions and creams can also cause cancers which could in turn lead to infertility in females.

He said the hair straightening creams contain Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) which have some serious health effects.

These effects, he said, can destroy the female endocrine system, including the hormones, oestrogen, projections and follicles.

“I am not a beautician, but I can tell you that a lot of the fibroids we are getting is as a result of these straightening creams women have been using,” Prof. Akosa told the Mirror.

“What is risky is that these straightening products are applied to the hair of children. You may want your daughter to look good, but the end result is devastating.

“Fibroids in the Black race continue to grow among African women or women of African descent over the years. At age 25, a lot of women are getting fibroids, and that is a cause for worry.”

Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals are substances that are in the air, soil, water, food sources and some personal care products.

Its health effects include neurological and learning disabilities, altered nervous system function and infertility in both males and females.

It can also cause respiratory problems, metabolic issues, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems and growth issues.

“Somehow, all Africans have come to accept that our natural hair is not beautiful. Most Africans or women of African descent have had to apply straightening creams to their natural hair to straighten it up and that is dangerous because these creams are harsh.

“In Ghana, we are also putting together some data that makes these revelations, and very soon, this will be out. But the findings are not different from the impact it has on all Black women,” Prof. Akosa added.