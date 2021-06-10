27-year old hairdresser arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death

It all happened when a misunderstanding ensued between the two.

The police said the suspect, Asomani is alleged to have stabbed Aboagye on the left side of his neck with a pair of scissors.

Aboagye worked at the Oti Yeboah Company Limited as an auto mechanic and was living at the company's bungalow with Asomani.

The Sunyani Municipal Police Commander, DSP Francis Numado, briefing Graphic Online, said the co-workers of the deceased said Aboagye and Asomani quarreled throughout the night of the incident.

He explained that Asomani accused Aboagye of dating another lady, which brought the misunderstanding between the two after she questioned him over her suspicions.

According to him, in the process, the co-workers said they heard Aboagye shouting and screaming and when they rushed to his room, they found him lying in a pool of blood with his girlfriend standing by him adding that Aboagye was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died on arrival.

When Asomani was interrogated, she admitted to having stabbed Aboagye, DSP Numado said.

He stated that the lady in question had been in a relationship with Aboagye for about one-and-a-half years and had a two-and-half years old child.