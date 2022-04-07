Hajia Ramatu Mahama, wife of former Vice President Aliu Mahama is dead

According to the Daily Guide, a formal announcement will be made to the government by her family members before she is buried according to Muslim traditions.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

She had been battling a heart-related sickness for about two years now and was taken to the United Kingdom for treatment last year.

During her stay in the hospital in London reports emerged of her death which prompted her son and Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama to issue a statement denying the reports.

She returned to the country four months ago with several family members meeting her on arrival but her condition is said to have worsened this week which led to her admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamdu Bawumia, was among several high-profile visitors to her hospital ward on Wednesday after he was informed of her sudden illness.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.