They have called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to reconsider the decision and use the national identification card as verification for the 2020 general elections.

The National Coordinator for CODEO, Albert Arhin, believes the country would save a lot of money if the EC stuck to the Ghana Card as the main form of identification at next year’s polls.

This advice comes in the wake of opposition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against a new voter register.

Speaking on Newsfile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said even though the issue of a new voters' register is a subject for all to discuss, there's actually no need for a new one.

"It is a subject for all of us to discuss but in my opinion, there is no such need for a new voters’ register," he said.

The EC said last week, after its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, that it will compile a new electoral roll ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.