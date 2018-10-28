Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser

The outspoken politician defeated the incumbent women's organiser Hajia Zaynab Mahama to take up the position with 446 votes on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dr Hannah Bissiw has emerged at the National Democratic Congress national women's organiser.

READ MORE: NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw

The outspoken politician defeated the incumbent women's organiser Hajia Zaynab Mahama to take up the position with 446 votes on Saturday.

The election was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.

Other contenders for the position included Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira.

Dr Bissiw served as Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture under John Mills administration.

She was also the Member of Parliament for Tano South in the Brong Ahafo Region but lost her seat in the 2016 polls.

READ MORE: NDC women leaders mourn Captain Mahama, console family

Maame Efua also emerged as the first Deputy National women’s organiser while Abigail Elorm was elected as the second Deputy National women’s organiser.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017 Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017
See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards
Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway
GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare
My daughter, 15 others escaped getting burnt to death – Parent My daughter, 15 others escaped getting burnt to death – Parent
Report on Asawase killing submitted to attorney general Report on Asawase killing submitted to attorney general

Recommended Videos

Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday
Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food
KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down



Top Articles

1 Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to retaliatebullet
2 Meet Kennedy Agyapong's rich and handsome sonbullet
3 Fake Korle-Bu nurse arrested for defrauding man of GH¢3,000bullet
4 AMA to demolish over 30 brothels along the Korle Gonno beachbullet
5 Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate- officerbullet
6 Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation reviewbullet
7 Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on...bullet
8 Anas launches citizen engagement platform in...bullet
9 Police rescue 13 Nigerian girls from traffickingbullet
10 Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorwaybullet

Related Articles

Political Vigilantism NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw
Allegations Here are the politicians accused of corrupt practices in Ghana
One-week Celebration NDC women leaders mourn Captain Mahama, console family
Election 2016 NPP petitions IGP over attacks against its members
Constituency Watch Will Hannah Bissiw retain Tano South seat?
Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addo
Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes
Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin
Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak
Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

Kumasi Central Market fire
Fire guts 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
We need laws to tackle fake news - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
GHS 10k was spent on food for 40 people, not 8 - Maritime Authority clarifies
Jobless youth are a danger to Africa – Nana Addo tells African leaders
X
Advertisement