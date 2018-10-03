Pulse.com.gh logo
Hannah Tetteh begins work as UN Director General in Kenya


New Role Hannah Tetteh begins work as UN Director General in Kenya

Hannah Tetteh goes into the job with a lot of experience both in politics and in diplomacy.

play

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya, Hannah Serwaa Tetteh has been taken office as the new Director General of the United Nations office in Kenya.

She takes over from Ms Sahle-Work Zewde, who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union (AU) and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

Hannah Tetteh goes into the job with a lot of experience both in politics and in diplomacy.

Hannah Tetteh begins work as UN Director General in Kenya play

Hannah Tetteh begins work as UN Director General in Kenya

 

She was the spokesperson for the late Professor Mills 2008 Presidential campaign. She was appointed the Minister of Trade and Industry after the NDC took power in 2009.

She also served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs under former President John Mahama from 2012 to 2016.

