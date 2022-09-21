Hassan Ayariga explains why 'Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is death trap’ (video)

According to him, doctors and nurses of the hospital leave the facility and return the next day, abandoning attention-needing patients to their fate.

“The doctors left the place by 11:30 pm. Patients were crying because their oxygen had finished. Mine got finished around 2 am, and no doctor or nurse came there until 5:30 am in the morning. So, we were on our own from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am," Dr Ayariga alleged.

He further alleged that some patients, including himself, ran out of oxygen, but there was no doctor or nurse to attend to them, leading to the death of some patients who could have survived.

In his case, without mincing words, Dr Ayariga recalled: “After three and a half days, Korle-Bu was now taking me to go and check my lungs when I was to be transferred to IMAH Hospital. My saturation was reduced from 85 to 65. I tell you Korle-Bu is a death trap.”

In his view, refurbishing and restructuring the hospital is the way to go, and that’s exactly what he will do if elected as President of Ghana.

“I’ll refurbish and change the management of Korle-Bu. I’ll make sure that nurses and doctors there have to go for extra training because when you go there, people don’t really care because they see death every day,” he said.

He blamed the lack of monitoring and supervision as well as misplaced priority on the part of the central government for the woeful state of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and others across the country.

“There’s no control and monitoring in all institutions in this country, and that’s the reason why institutions in this country cannot pay workers. Government has to borrow. The reason why we have borrowed 341 billion and yet there’s nothing to show.”