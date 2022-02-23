Having unpaid NaBCo trainees better than having unemployed graduates – Ambrose Dery

Speaking at a town hall meeting held in Wa in the Upper West Region, on Monday, February 21, 2022, Ambrose Dery urged Ghanaians to accept the controversial E-Levy than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan.

"The most offensive one is that we should go to IMF. We went to IMF before. What was the result? High youth unemployment," he stated.

Pulse Ghana

"One of the reasons we are collecting this tax is to provide our boys and girls, sons and daughters, with employment and you say we shouldn’t collect it?" he quizzed.

The Interior Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency indicated that the country having unpaid trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) is better than having a host of unemployed graduates in the country adding that the E-levy will create jobs for the youth.