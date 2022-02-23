According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had dedicated substantive resources to enhance youth employment in the country, and the government would need more revenue to sustain the gain.
Having unpaid NaBCo trainees better than having unemployed graduates – Ambrose Dery
The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has said the electronic transaction Levy (E-Levy) would give the government the needed financial commitment to continuously invest in creating jobs for the youth.
Speaking at a town hall meeting held in Wa in the Upper West Region, on Monday, February 21, 2022, Ambrose Dery urged Ghanaians to accept the controversial E-Levy than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan.
"The most offensive one is that we should go to IMF. We went to IMF before. What was the result? High youth unemployment," he stated.
"One of the reasons we are collecting this tax is to provide our boys and girls, sons and daughters, with employment and you say we shouldn’t collect it?" he quizzed.
The Interior Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency indicated that the country having unpaid trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) is better than having a host of unemployed graduates in the country adding that the E-levy will create jobs for the youth.
"Now you have NaBCo people asking to be paid. That is better than having an unemployed graduates association. At least, they are paid to look up and we are sure we will pay them," he noted.
