He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder was a man of honour and bravado.

In a statement copied to the media, the revered man of God bestowed some of the values of President Rawlings.

He wrote: "President Rawlings 'dared greatly' and will never be among those cold and timid souls who neither know great defeats or victories. Late President was the personification of the 'Man in the Arena'".

Archbishop Duncan Williams also recounted the historic moment of when the late President Rawlings handed over political power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2001.

“I will remember him for putting Ghana first. Now is the time to focus on the good that he did and the contributions he made, to extend forgiveness and grace where he missed it. He himself had some deep regrets. The best contribution we can all make to his legacy is to unite as Ghanaians and put country first: to build together as citizens of a community rather than divided peoples of parties and tribes. We should care less about self-enlargement and the things that divide us, as he did,” Duncan Williams wrote in a statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Several statements from religious leaders, political leaders, civil society organisations and Ghanaians in general have poured in for the former President.

Read the Archbishop's statement below

Duncan Williams statement

Duncan Williams statement 1