The great leader died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

He was the Head of the Hindu Monastyery of Africa, Ghana.

Swami Satyanand joined the divine order of Sannyasi when he was initiated by his Guru Swami Ghananand Saraswati on the 12th February, 2012.

Swami Satyanand was a Ghanaian born a Catholic and in his adult life became a Hindu and worked for the Hindu Dharma for over 35 years.

Swami started his path into spiritualism at a tender age.

After a successful career as an accountant, Swami renounced to live in the Monastery.

At the eternal departure of his Guru, Swami Ghananand, Swami Satyanand built a shrine in his honour at the headquarters of the Hindu Monastery of Africa, Ghana, where daily devotion is offered.

He helped his Guru, Swami Ghananand to restructure the Monastery of Africa, Ghana, to spread the knowledge of Sanatana Dharma.

Under the divine leadership of his Guru Swami Ghananand, the Hindu Monastery of Africa, Ghana, established five (5) branches in Ghana and a branch in Togo and published fifteen (15) books all on Hinduism.

His Holiness Swami Satyanand was born on 5th March, 1938 at Brafoyow a town near Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana to parents who were both illiterate and peasant farmers.