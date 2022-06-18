Headmaster sits outside, pupils study under risky structures despite new building (video)

The video shows a man he referred to as the headmaster of the school sitting outside by his table with pupils under some dangerous-looking structures.

Teacher Kwadwo is heard furiously condemning how the building was not being used for its original purpose.

"This is the room which is supposed to be the headmaster's office, it is locked. This is also another room which is supposed to be a classroom for the children but right now, they have given it out to the Forestry Commission workers and now look at the kind of structure the children are learning under," he lamented in the video on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He went on to claim that activism such as his latest rant was what resulted in his dismissal by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He mentioned the names of some people who he alleged had masterminded his sacking.

"They did everything possible to make me delete this video from my phone but I said no. So their next move was to frame something on me and get me sacked.

"The following people below are all part of the evil plan: Akrofuom District Director, Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka; Human Resources, Mr David Tetteh; PRO, Mr. Charles Clifford Baah: Planning Officer, Daniel Kwaku Gyasi; Research Officer, Ernest Okyere Eyison; and D.C.E., Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode."