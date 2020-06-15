The musician said he can't fathom why the Minister, who is the Member of Parliament of Dormaa, should receive treatment anywhere else than his constituency hospital.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus said for the Minister to better appreciate the quality of healthcare delivery in his Dormaa constituency, he should be sent there for treatment.

He lashed out at the Minister for playing politics with the opening of the hospital.

A Plus

“He is MP for Dormaa, if he has COVID-19 why don’t you send him to Dormaa district hospital, the same hospital people who voted for him will go to when they test positive for the disease?”. He posted. Commenting on government’s resolve to keep the University of Ghana hospital closed prior to the invasion of COVID-19, A Plus said “Open the UGMC hospital for the general public you said no you won’t because Mahama built it. The ordinary people can die but you are there receiving treatment. Smh!!!”.

It is worth noting that the Kwaku Agyemang Manu has denied being infected with the virus.

A journalist who claims to have spoken with the Minister after the publications said that he is resting at the health facility.

“Spoke to the minister of health. He says he’s fine and doesn’t have COVID but only needed rest and his usual medication,” Afia Pokua of Despite Media wrote on Facebook.