A report by GBC revealed that the government policy on the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination certificate before assessing some public facilities is already biting hard on people who are yet to take their jabs.
Health Ministry denies unvaccinated persons entry to its premises
The Health Ministry has already started implementing the ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy on its premises, according to a notice it has put up on its building in Accra.
Persons who did not have the Covid-19 vaccination cards were denied entry to the facility of the Ministry of Health on the first official work day of the year, 2022 (Tuesday, January 4).
The mandatory Covid-19 certification policy otherwise known as Covid passport is to ramp up Ghana’s effort at inoculating all citizens.
At the main entrance of the Ministry of Health is a boldly welcoming message, “no vaccination card no entry”.
Although per the directive, personnel of the Ghana Police Service were to inspect Covid certificates, none of them was sighted.
That notwithstanding, Security Personnel detailed at the main entrance were up to the task.
Some visitors and workers who were yet to take their jabs were refused entry when they were unable to provide their vaccination certificates.
The situation was however different at some other Ministries such as Gender, Children and Social Protection and Education where GBC’s crew visited.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh