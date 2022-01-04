Health Ministry denies unvaccinated persons entry to its premises

Persons who did not have the Covid-19 vaccination cards were denied entry to the facility of the Ministry of Health on the first official work day of the year, 2022 (Tuesday, January 4).

The mandatory Covid-19 certification policy otherwise known as Covid passport is to ramp up Ghana’s effort at inoculating all citizens.

At the main entrance of the Ministry of Health is a boldly welcoming message, “no vaccination card no entry”.

Although per the directive, personnel of the Ghana Police Service were to inspect Covid certificates, none of them was sighted.

That notwithstanding, Security Personnel detailed at the main entrance were up to the task.

Some visitors and workers who were yet to take their jabs were refused entry when they were unable to provide their vaccination certificates.