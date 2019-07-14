A statement signed by the Chief Director of the ministry, Nana Kwamena Adjei-Mensah, explained that the extension was to enable health professionals who were yet to go online to select Agencies of their choice to do so.

The recruitment process is for those who received their certification between 2012 and 2016.

The process was initially scheduled to conclude on July 16, 2019.

According to the statement, applicants do not need to submit printed copies of their forms to the agencies because the agencies already had access to the hard copies provided during the registration.

The statement added that it was needful for applicants to add their email address and telephone phone numbers to enable the agencies to reach them.

In March this year, the government announced that it has started recruiting nurses, lab technicians and other health professionals who completed their training in 2016.

The Ministry of Health in a statement said: "Following a financial clearance granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of the 2016 batch of the above-mentioned categories of Health Professionals from the public health institutions, the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, particularly, qualified trainees who fall within the above description that it will commence recruitment processes into the various agencies from Thursday, 21 March 2019.

This comes after the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses threatened to hit the streets over the government's inability to offer them employment.