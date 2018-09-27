Health Ministry increases prices of NHIA medicines

news

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has increased the prices of medicines on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) list by eight per cent.

The new prices, which cover essential medicines with current prevailing prices above the NHIA reimbursement prices, took effect from September 20, 2018.

In a memo issued by the Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, he said: "the decision was in line with “the government’s policy of making other health technologies affordable and accessible to all people living in Ghana, as well as its commitment to the growth of the local pharmaceutical industry”.

“The prices of medicines to be adjusted on the NHIA list are those for which the tender price has gone beyond the current prevailing NHIA price after the recommended mark up of 25 per cent and upward of eight per cent has been applied,” it stated.



The memo noted that following several stakeholder engagements after the identification of challenges emerging from the implementation of the FCA and the Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption policy, the ministry, after consideration of a request by its suppliers under the agreement, decided to adjust the prices, in consultation with its stakeholders.

However, the NHIA says it has no knowledge of the increment in prices, as the law makes it mandatory for prices to be reviewed annually.



Additionally, there is an eight per cent increment in the offer price of all medicines supplied under the Framework Contract Agreement (FCA), with effect from July 1.



Framework contracts are long-term agreements that provide the terms and conditions under which smaller repeat purchasing orders may be issued for a defined period of time.