Though Ghana hasn't recorded a single case of the virus, the government through the Ministry of Health has already committed GHS 2.5m to help educate citizens and prepare quarantine centers.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Manu Agyeman to the media in Accra.

“We had an initial budget of GH¢35 million, got seed money of GH¢ 2.8 million and we have an indication of an additional GH¢11 million. Aside from these two tranches, the Finance Minister has met with Bank of Ghana where we also met with them to discuss a comprehensive budget with the view of trying to get more resources to put at our disposal towards this fight,” he said.

Mr Agyeman Manu had earlier told Parliament that government was setting up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected coronavirus infection.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

According to him, the facility would be ready in two weeks’ time.

“Mr Speaker, procurement of all regeants…for confirmation of coronavirus cases is currently ongoing to support the two research structures. A quarantine centre has been established. Another remotely located 100-bed capacity facility is being secured for the purpose of quarantine for illegible persons and this will be ready for use in two weeks. We do not hope that we’ll get to that situation,” he told Parliament on Wednesday.

He further outlined other new measures the government has put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the country.