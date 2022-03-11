RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Health Ministry to recruit doctors, dentists Monday, March 14

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ministry of Health(MoH) has announced that it will commence the recruitment of medical doctors and dentists on Monday, March 14, 2022.

MOH to begin recruitment of doctors and dentists
MOH to begin recruitment of doctors and dentists

The recruitment exercise is for medical doctors and dentists who have completed their House Job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

Recommended articles

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health Online application portal,” a statement issued by the MOH noted.

The deadline for submission of applications is Friday, March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, a member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has alleged that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has not paid National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) levies collected since 2021.

He described this situation as pathetic.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday March 10, the Juaboso lawmaker said nothing seems to be working in Ghana at the moment.

“It is rather unfortunate that nothing seems to be working in this country at this point in time, very pathetic,” he said.

He added “As I speak to you, we all know that Covid is still with us and therefore, we should not take our health facilities in this country for granted.

“But the bad news for you is, since July, 2021, the Minister responsible for finance has not paid the levies collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Levy to the National Health Insurance Fund and therefore, the service providers for the scheme are threatening to withdraw their services.

“This is how bad it is.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Two police officers arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple bullion van robberies

Bullion van attack CCTV

‘Are we safe?’ – Ghanaians react to Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Ghanaians react to Vladimir Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

2 Policemen involved in bullion van robberies killed; 4 arrested

Gun