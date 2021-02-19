The threat to the Assembly comes after the workers warned that if the Assembly refuses to extend them onto the incentive packages for frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

According to the Unit Officer, Iddrisu Shaani, workers are unwilling to carry out the remaining burials if their demands are not met.

The government had announced tax exemption for all health workers, an insurance cover, and an extra 50% of basic salary for all frontline workers during the pandemic.

He said workers at the unit are certainly frontline workers, and it is important that welfare packages promised frontline workers are extended to them.

He added: "So far, we have buried 25 persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Cape Coast, the youngest of which was nine months old, and every burial is a risk."

Twelve others, who have died of the disease, are yet to be buried.