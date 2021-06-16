RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The only place that doesn't have crime is heaven - IGP tells critics

James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has hit back at critics blaming security personnel for the series of recent crimes that have characterised the nation.

His comments come after a police officer escorting a bullion van was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

Some security analysts said Ghana's reputation as a peaceful destination in Africa is being threatened by the recent spate of violent crimes that have often seen no justice for victims.

But the IGP said the Police are doing their best to reduce the violent crimes in the country.

He told journalists after visiting the family of the slain police officer that "We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK, and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven."

