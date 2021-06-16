The only place that doesn't have crime is heaven - IGP tells critics

Some security analysts said Ghana's reputation as a peaceful destination in Africa is being threatened by the recent spate of violent crimes that have often seen no justice for victims.

He told journalists after visiting the family of the slain police officer that "We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK, and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven."