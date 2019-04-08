Many parts of Accra and its environs got flooded after Sunday evening’s heavy downpour in the capital.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie and Ashaiman, among others, were all left flooded.

A statement on PDS’ Facebook page said Sunday’s heavy rainstorm affected its distribution system, causing the blackouts.

The company was, however, quick to add that its engineers are working to rectify the faults and restore power supply.

“PDS wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the heavy rainstorm that hit Accra and its environs during the evening of Sunday 7th April 2019, has caused outages in our distribution system,” the statement reads.

“Affected customers should please note that PDS engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply.”

The PDS is currently in charge of Ghana’s electricity distribution sector, having taken over from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in February.