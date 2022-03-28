Help us dualize Adenta-Dodowa road - Bawumia ‘begs’ Chinese govt

While speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of 100 km of inner-city roads under the Sinohydro project in Kumasi said the dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa road will bring relief.

“You know that there is one project which I have been calling you [the Chinese Ambassador] virtually every day about. That is in Greater Accra because the people of Greater Accra have been disturbing me about it, which is the Adenta Dodowa dualisation.”

“I am hoping that with your help, we will get that project started for the people between Adenta and Dodowa,” the Vice President said.

Construction of the Kumasi Inner City roads is part of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA), signed in 2018 between the Government of Ghana and the Peoples Republic of China, through Sinohydro Construction to address the severe infrastructure deficit in the country. Under Phase 1 of the Agreement, a total of 441km of roads and two interchanges are to be constructed in Lots.

The new road works complement ongoing construction being undertaken in Kumasi by Contracta UK, captured under the Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets – Phase 1, for which sod was cut in 2019. That project is 96% complete and will be commissioned by the end of the second quarter, according to the contractor.