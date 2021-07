The Regional Minister in collaboration with Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Attah who was on their usual sanitation inspection of the city said the use of bus stops as loading bays also contributes to filth in the city hence the need to curtail such activities.

At the new Pokuase Interchange, the Minister engaged traders whose activities also contribute to filth at the spot and directed that they provided a bin for the waste they generate to avoid prosecution.