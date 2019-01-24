Clarence will focus on building a strong relationship with our distributors/members by working closely with the distributor leadership team to support them in understanding their business metrics on which they set up their action plans and further improve their business methods and business results.

He will also be reaching out to key stakeholders such us the Food and Drugs Authority, scientific community, consumer groups and the media to increase brand awareness and brand identity.

Mr. Amenyah brings with him over ten years’ experience in sales, marketing, strategic planning and business development from the food and beverages industry. His previous role was as director of international business development for Kasapreko Company Limited; prior to this, held roles at RLG Communications and Guinness Ghana Breweries.

Commenting on his appointment, he says: “I’m privileged to begin working for Herbalife Nutrition - the number 1 brand in the world in meal replacements and protein supplements combined."

"I look forward to a rewarding experience and helping the Herbalife Ghana team to build on its many achievements and successes."

He joined the company on 26th November, 2018.