They claim projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration have been neglected by the current government.

In a press statement detailing their grievances, the NDC members said none of the developments being touted by the NPP have been executed in their region.

“No kilometre of road project in the region has been completed, no dam has been successfully handed over and put to use in the over 200 Villages dotted across the Region. No sod has been cut for a single factory in the 6-district region", the statement said.

They also listed 10 different projects that have been abandoned in the region since the NPP took power.

Check the projects below:

1. The E-Block in the Yunyoo/Nansuan district.

2. The Walewale- Wungu road project.

3. The Yagaba- Mankarigu road project.

4. The Dormitory and Classroom blocks at Walewale Vocational institute.

5. A police post at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District.

6. The Yendi- Chereponi road.

7. A Dining Hall Complex at Nalerigu Secondary School.

8. The Eastern corridor.

9. A Dining Hall Complex at the Bunkpurugu Secondary School.

10. E-Block project at Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipal.