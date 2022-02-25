Here are 4 allegations Kennedy Agyapong has made about Adwoa Safo over her absence in Parliament

Pulse Ghana

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya and the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has come under attack from Hon. Agyapong in most of the interviews.

He disclosed that the Minister is holding the government to ransom over some unfathomable demands, therefore her decision to absent herself from Parliament without official permission.

Let’s us checked out some of the things he has said about Hon. Adwoa Safo below:

1 . Adwoa Safo demands that she should be made Deputy Majority Leader: Speaking in an interview on GTV, the outspoken lawmaker said Adwoa Safo is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

”She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell”, Ken said.

“She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo”, he added.

He said the Women and Gender Minister is deliberately absenting herself from Parliament because she wasn’t made the Deputy Majority Leader.

2 . The Chief of Staff gave Adwoa Safo GHS 120,000 just to attend Parliament: The Assin Central MP also alleged that the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare gave him GHS120,000 to deposit into the account of Adwoa Safo for her to attend Parliament.

“The Chief of Staff called me and I went, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me ¢120,000 and deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity Bank account.

“I took the money there into the Fidelity Account, ask her personal assistant if what I am saying is not the truth,” a furious Kennedy Agyapong said.

He added “Now we are in opposition, the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party, it is clearly showing that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all,” he said.

3 . Private jet was used to fly Adwoa Safo to Ghana: In an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio, Hon. Agyapong disclosed that the Chief of Staff literally went to beg Adwoa Safo but she ignored.

“Adwoa Safo, they hired a private jet to bring the woman here and when she came she refused to come to parliament. She refused to come to parliament”.

“The Chief of Staff, after buying the ticket and flying her in, had to take a motorcade to Adwoa’s house; she [Chief of Staff] stood behind her [Adwoa Safo’s] gate for 30 minutes. What kind of rudeness is that? Before she opened [the gate]. The Chief of Staff was made to sit at her [Adwoa Safo’s] living room for 35 minutes. When she [Adwoa Safo finally] came [to parliament], Bagbin was tired, he’s sick, he can’t wait. If you can’t get your numbers, so be it and we couldn’t vote. Going back [to the USA], she [Adwoa Safo] was demanding another private jet. Excuse me. Dr Amoako Baah, I’m sorry. You don’t know what has transpired”, he said.

4 . Adwoa Safo has failed in life: The business mogul said his baby mama’s absence from parliament is affecting the majority in the House.

According to Mr. Agyapong, Adwoa Sarfo has “failed in life” for demanding to be Deputy Majority Leader, when she is currently a cabinet minister.