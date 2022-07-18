Here are 4 of Ghana's affluent chiefs

Currently, the country has some of these larger-than-life paramount chiefs of different ethnicities, and we at Pulse Ghana profiled 5 of such chiefs in no particular order.

1 . Nana Dr. S.K.B Asante: As the Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante in the Ashanti Region, Nana Dr. S.K.B Asante is one of the most revered chiefs in Ghana. Born as Samuel Kwadwo Boaten Asante in 1933, his career as a lawyer has seen him work and serve on various international organisations.

He was an International Arbitrator, and served on the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Pulse Ghana

Nana was selected by the United Nations African Institute for Economic Planning (IDEP) in its first Documentary series (2015) on the Makers and Shakers of African Development. titled, “Achieving Integration in West Africa”.

He is also a recipient of the ORDER OF THE VOLTA – OFFICER (2008) and of the Ghana Book Award for Distinguished Writers. (1980). In 2007, Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, conferred on Dr. Asante “OKYEMAN KANEA”, Okyeman’s highest award.

2 . Togbe Afede XIV: Though a paramount chief, Togbe Afede is considered as one of the finest businessmen in Ghana currently.

Born as James Akpo in Ho on 23 April 1957, Togbe was enstooled as the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State in 2003.

Togbe is the executive chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and was voted member of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015.

Pulse Ghana

He founded SAS Finance Group Ltd, constituting Strategic African Securities Ltd, a stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory firm, and SAS Investment Management Ltd, an asset management firm.

3 . Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: For the Asantehene, his reverence extends beyond the borders of Ghana. The Otumfuo is considered as one of the most respected chiefs in Africa.

He was born on 6 May 1950 and named Nana Barima Kwaku Duah. He was enstooled on 26 April 1999 as the 16th Asantehene.

Pulse Nigeria

The Asantehene is highly revered in the Asante territories (Ashanti Region and other parts of Ghana) and is often regarded as the first among equals of traditional rulers in Ghana.

He studied accountancy studies at the erstwhile Institute of Professional Studies, which is today known as the University of Professional Studies in Accra. He then enrolled at the London Meteropolitan University where he earned a degree in Human Resources Management and Public Administration. He was awarded an honorary doctorate, at a ceremony at the Barbican Centre on 11 January 2006.

4. Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin II: Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II is the 35th King of Akyem Abuakwa, also called Okyeman in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana