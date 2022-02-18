Some of these defence of the controversial levy by Ministers and lawmakers of the ruling party has caught the ire of ordinary Ghanaians especially on social media.

Let’s recap 5 of such instances that caught the anger of the citizenry.

1 . Ken Ofori-Atta on Ghana returning to IMF if e-levy is not passed: The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta sounded a warning that Ghana risks going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if the e-levy is not passed.

Ken Ofori-Atta, at the government’s town-hall meeting to discuss the E-levy on Thursday, 27 January 2022, said, the passage of the E-levy will save the country from falling back on the IMF for financial assistance, which, he said, would be disastrous.

“When we were in the IMF programme, we couldn’t pay for nurses and teachers,” he said; “we couldn’t hire any more because there were restrictions on that. I mean, it’s just really thinking you can go back to Egypt.”

“In a way, we have forgotten how difficult and tenacious that master from Washington was.”

“So, we can deal with them for them to give us advice but we need not ever get into an IMF programme [again]. If we don’t do this E-levy, we’re just pushing ourselves in a way that would potentially end up in such a disaster,” Ofori-Atta said.

2 . Kusi Boafo on government not paying SSNIT if e-levy is not passed: The Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Thomas Kusi Boafo said government will struggle to pay social security in the future if the e-levy is not passed.

Speaking on Kessben FM’s ‘Amansan Ntie’ programme, Kusi-Boafo noted that the revenue mobilization of the government is very low, therefore, it has created a huge fiscal deficit, and until the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed, the government of Ghana will abandon the programmes it is pursuing.

“So, Ghanaians must make a choice; we don’t like free education, stop employing our children, don’t increase wages and salary, Kusi-Boafo trigger the sacking of workers…and I’ll do so and there will be no E-levy for anybody.

“There will be no road for you, schools will not be built, there will be no payment of tier two for workers…

3 . Roads Minister on paying contractors if e-levy is passed: The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta appealed to road contractors to support the e-levy in order for government to be able to pay their arrears.

4 . Michael Okyere Baafi on his call for Ghanaians to accept e-levy or ‘Free SHS’ will be collapse: Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Hon. Micheal Okyere Baafi called on Ghanaians to accept the E-levy policy or risk losing (Forfeit) the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said: “if we don’t pay the E-levy and we go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the Free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us.”

5 . Agric Minister’s call on farmers to support the levy because some will be used to support them: The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto called on farmers to support the levy because some of the proceeds will be used to get them fertilisers.

He lamented that the National Democratic Congress' entrenched position on the matter was very worrying.

