He said they are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in corruption to the tune of GH¢772 million.

"So far, 21 officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the state amounting collectively to the tune of some GH¢772 million.

"Their trials are being conducted in a normal manner, with the safeguards that the law affords all accused persons so that due process is respected. The courts will, at the appropriate moment, deliver their verdicts," the president said.

The ABC newspaper has profiled the all the cases referred to by the president and reported that:

Five persons are being prosecuted in relation to the NCA scandal. They include the Former Board Chairman Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, Director-General William Tetteh-Tevie, Deputy National Security Advisor Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman and a Board Member, Nana Owusu Ensaw as well businessman George Dereck Oppong.

The State has preferred 27 charges against former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo. The Former CEO of COCOBOD is accused of aiding Seidu Agongo of Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud the COCOBOD between 2014 and 2016.

According to Prosecutors, the Dr Opuni allegedly abetted Seidu Agongo to defraud the COCOBOD of GHC43, 120, 000 between January 2014 to November 2015; Between November 2014 to November 2015, the two again defrauded COCOBOD of about GHC75, 289, 314; whiles between October 2015 and March 2016, COCOBOD lost Gh?98,935,974 due to fraud allegedly perpetrated by Seidu Agongo and aided by the then CEO, Dr Stepohen Opuni.

Charges of willfully causing financial loss to the State, defrauding by false pretense, contravention of Public Procurement Act, possession of forged documents, authoring forged documents among others have been allegedly brought against former Director General (DG) of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson and John Hagan Mensah, former OBS project manager; Caleb Kweku Afaglo, former Head of Information Technology (IT) Department and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Business Systems (PBS), Juliet Hasana Kramah, who was contracted for the project and Peter Hayibor, former General Counsel of SSNIT.

The five have been dragged to court over the controversial Operations Business Suite (OBS) software scandal which was brought in at the time to help integrate the operations of the branches and the head office unto a seamless platform for improved communication and interactions.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and the former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim are alleged to have diverted funds meant for sensitisation events across the country into private accounts. They are also alleged to have diverted and shared GHC500, 000 meant for investment purposes.

The State has preferred against them eighty (80) counts of Stealing, Causing Financial Loss to the State, Causing Loss to Public Property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorised Commitment Resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Former Venture Capital CEO Daniel Duku and 5 others of the Venture Capital Trust Fund have been accused of causing financial loss of GH¢42.8 million to the State forming the basis for their prosecution by Government. In total, they have been charged with 86 counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the State, abetment of crime, stealing, defrauding by false pretenses and issuing fake cheques.

Former NDC MP for Keta and Board member, Richard Agbenyefia, Irene Anti-Mensah, Executive Assistant to Duku and also Investment Officer, Kofi Sarpong also an Investment Officer, Frank Aboagye Mensah, businessman and husband of Irene Anti-Mensah and Charity Opoku also known as Charity Ameyaw, Accountant at Venture Capital Trust Fund are the other 5 that make up the 6 people the State has dragged to Court in relation to the saga.